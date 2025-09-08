Ashley Tisdale Celebrates Daughter’s 1st Birthday with Autumn Adventures at Disneyland

Ashley Tisdale and her family posed for a photo with Mickey and Minnie during a special meal last week.

High School Musical and Phineas and Ferb star Ashley Tisdale recently made a visit to the Disneyland Resort with her family.

What’s Happening:

  • Longtime Disney Channel fan-favorite Ashley Tisdale recently visited the Disneyland Resort with her family to celebrate the first birthday of her daughter Emerson.
  • Ashley, her husband Christopher, and daughters Jupiter (4) and Emerson dined at Mickey’s Autumn Adventures Breakfast Buffet, a seasonal offering at Storytellers Cafe in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
  • Tisdale recently returned to the world of Disney to continue voicing Candace in the continuation of Phineas and Ferb, which saw its fifth season premiere this past summer.
  • Mickey and Minnie Mouse stopped by to snap a photo with the family, donning their best fall attire.

  • Mickey’s Autumn Adventures debuted last fall at Storytellers Cafe, located within Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
  • In addition to Mickey and the gang sporting some delightful fall outfits, seasonal decor also takes over the restaurant, offering up meals for breakfast and brunch.
  • Reservations for Mickey’s Autumn Adventures are recommended and subject to availability. The experience runs through November 16th, 2025.
  • This holiday season, two special character dining experiences will take over Storytellers Cafe, including one themed to Mickey’s Christmas Carol.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com