Ashley Tisdale Celebrates Daughter’s 1st Birthday with Autumn Adventures at Disneyland
Ashley Tisdale and her family posed for a photo with Mickey and Minnie during a special meal last week.
High School Musical and Phineas and Ferb star Ashley Tisdale recently made a visit to the Disneyland Resort with her family.
What’s Happening:
- Longtime Disney Channel fan-favorite Ashley Tisdale recently visited the Disneyland Resort with her family to celebrate the first birthday of her daughter Emerson.
- Ashley, her husband Christopher, and daughters Jupiter (4) and Emerson dined at Mickey’s Autumn Adventures Breakfast Buffet, a seasonal offering at Storytellers Cafe in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
- Tisdale recently returned to the world of Disney to continue voicing Candace in the continuation of Phineas and Ferb, which saw its fifth season premiere this past summer.
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse stopped by to snap a photo with the family, donning their best fall attire.
- Mickey’s Autumn Adventures debuted last fall at Storytellers Cafe, located within Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
- In addition to Mickey and the gang sporting some delightful fall outfits, seasonal decor also takes over the restaurant, offering up meals for breakfast and brunch.
- Reservations for Mickey’s Autumn Adventures are recommended and subject to availability. The experience runs through November 16th, 2025.
- This holiday season, two special character dining experiences will take over Storytellers Cafe, including one themed to Mickey’s Christmas Carol.
