Giant Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Confectionery Appears In Lobby of Disneyland Hotel for Halloween Time

Halloween Time is in full swing at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California, and today we stumbled across another addition to the delightfully frightening decor around the resort. In the lobby of the Disneyland Hotel, guests can find a big, colorful Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Confectionery made entirely of edible ingredients.

An enormous Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Confectionery has appeared in the lobby of the Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, right outside of Goofy’s Kitchen.

This Mickey Pumpkin Confectionery was created and constructed by a team of six Disneyland Resort Cast Members over more than 240 hours.

It stands at five feet tall, and its entirely edible ingredients include 120 pounds of fondant, 60 pounds of chocolate, 55 pounds of rice cereal, 30 pounds of marshmallows, 20 pounds of powdered sugar, and 10 pounds of butter.

As tends to be the case with these confectionery wonders in the Disneyland Resort hotel lobbies, its creators have hidden a grand total of 13 Hidden Mickeys around the pumpkin. We’ve zoomed in on one of them in the photo below, but you’ll have to visit the Disneyland Hotel to find all 13.

