Photos: Halloween Time Takeover at the Disneyland Hotel

Halloween Time is taking over Disneyland Resort! While many of the spooky season offerings can be found through the theme parks, the Disneyland Hotel has several ways guests can jump into the thrills and chills.

What’s Happening:

Halloween Time has creeped its way back to Disneyland Resort!

The annual seasonal event brings in spooktacular decorations, meet and greets, entertainment, and the popular Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

While much of the spooktacular offerings can be found throughout the resort’s theme parks, the frightfully fun festivities can also be found at the hotels.

Over at the Disneyland Hotel, there are plenty of Halloween Time activities for guests staying at the resort.

Inside the resort’s main courtyard, a Haunted Mansion

Ironically, the photo op is not themed to the Halloween Time and Christmas Haunted Mansion Holiday

Inside the hotel lobby, even more Halloween Time fun can be had, with character meet and greets, special decorations and another Haunted Mansion-themed photo opportunity.

Chip n’ Dale along with Minnie Mouse were meeting inside the lobby during Laughing Place’s visit to the resort.

