Jack Skellington and Friends Take Over the Grand Californian Lobby in an Edible Display

What's this? The Grand Californian lobby brings "The Nightmare Before Christmas" to life in an edible display!
A frightfully festive tradition continues as the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa unveils a Nightmare Before Christmas themed lobby display for Halloween, created by the resort’s pastry team.
What’s Happening:
- This year, the lobby of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa features a dazzling HalloweenTime display inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, continuing the beloved seasonal tradition for guests.
- Constructed from completely edible ingredients, the display is all treats and no tricks.
- Before the display arrived, the lobby offered a sneak peek of the theme of the edible display with a lab setup and chalkboard featuring hints like “Sandy Claws" and other holiday-themed words, teasing at The Nightmare Before Christmas theme.
- The display was crafted by the resort’s pastry team over the course of 800 hours and is constructed from:
- 140 lbs of fondant
- 175 lbs of chocolate
- 150 lbs of powdered sugar
- 105 lbs of rice cereal
- 38 lbs of marshmallows
- The front of the display features Jack, Sally, and Zero atop the iconic Spiral Hill, directly inspired by the film.
- Beneath them sits a patch of carved pumpkins—and, of course, we spotted a hidden Mickey!
- The back of the display showcases Oogie Boogie looming over a graveyard, clutching one of his iconic dice.
- You can see the Nightmare Before Christmas display now at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at the Disneyland Resort as part of the HalloweenTime festivities.
