Photos/Video: Mickey & Friends Halloween Cavalcade Returns for Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort

Halloween Time is back at Disneyland Resort and with it marks the return of the Mickey & Friends Halloween Cavalcade, showcasing fan-favorite Disney characters as they celebrate spooky season down Disneyland’s parade route.

What’s Happening:

Halloween Time has creeped its way back to Disneyland Resort!

The annual seasonal event brings in spooktacular decorations, meet and greets, entertainment, and the popular Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

During the daytime at Disneyland Park, guests can join in on the frightfully fun festivities with the return of the Mickey & Friends Halloween Cavalcade.

The wickedly whimsical offering showcases Mickey and his pals dressed up for the Halloween season, alongside other fan favorite characters and villains. ‘

Kicking off with Goofy and Pluto aboard the Main Street Fire Station vehicle, the pair are quickly followed by Donald, Chip, Dale, Minnie, and Mickey as they parade their way through the park.

Following behind Mickey and the gang, fans get to see other Disney characters like Pinocchio Moana

Now, this is halloween, which means the Disney Villains get the last laugh.

Just behind the omnibus, another Main Street vehicle carrying Cruella

Following behind her, Gaston, Lady Tremaine, the Evil Stepsisters, the Evil Queen, Maleficent, Captain Hook, and the Queen of Hearts bring the cavalcade to a close.

You can check out a full video of the Mickey & Friends Halloween Cavalcade below.

youtube.com/watch?v=cLFjkokQo7A&feature=youtu.be

Oogie Boogie Bash is Back:

Over at Disney California Adventure, the villainous Oogie Boogie Bash event has taken over the park for another season of thrills and chills.

Full of special character encounters, trick-or-treating, attraction overlays and more, you can check out our report of this year’s event here

