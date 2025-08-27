Photos: Villains (and More!) Take Over DCA Once Again During Oogie Boogie Bash

And yes, Judge Doom is back to psychologically trigger guests of a certain age.

Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure is in full swing on select nights at the park, bringing all kinds of Halloween fun to the special after-hours event at the Disneyland Resort. The event, known for a number of Trick or Treat trails that bring you up close with some of Disney's biggest baddies, has all eyes on Syndrome from The Incredibles this year. However, there are still plenty of characters and evildoers to encounter.

One favorite highlight is Ernesto de la Cruz from the Pixar Animation Studios film, Coco, serenading those who meander his treat trail.

Over in Avengers Campus, fans can also find Agatha Harkness on her trail, but they might also find Red Guardian and the Scarlet Witch.

Inside the Disney Animation building, Oogie Boogie, the namesake for the event, can be found as the entire lobby - normally playing iconic moments and music from Disney and Pixar classics - is once again turned into his casino-esque lair.

After debuting last year, Hades is back in the Hollywood Backlot area, welcoming fans to his trail.

Also in this area, one of the most traumatizing villains to ever come from a Disney Studio, Judge Doom from Who Framed Roger Rabbit is once again terrorizing Oogie Boogie Bash guests on his quest to destroy all the toons.

In San Fransokyo Square, the big bad from Big Hero 6 has once again returned as Yokai has returned to loom ominously over the guests in his treat trail.

Also new this year, but overshadowed by Syndrome and returning rarer villains, is Maleficent. She can be found on her throne over on the Grizzly Peak trail.

Other characters can be found throughout the park, including Hades’ sidekicks Meg (yes, remember she was bad at first!), Pain, and Panic.

Villains come and go throughout the night in the Carthay Circle, where we spotted the Queen of Hearts and Hans from Frozen.

Oogie Boogie Bash - a separately ticketed Halloween event that takes place on select nights at Disney California Adventure - started this year on August 17th, and runs on select nights through October 31st. As of press time, tickets for the event are completely sold out for 2025. For more information, be sure to check out the official site or call our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Disneyland Resort Halloween Time needs.