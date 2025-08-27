Photos: We Got Him Monologuing! Syndrome Appears at Oogie Boogie Bash

If all the trick or treaters are special, then none of them are.

One of the newest villains to arrive at Oogie Boogie Bash, Syndrome from Pixar’s The Incredibles, can be found at the Pixar Pier Bandshell, taunting passersby and those navigating the treat trail in much the same way that Sid from Toy Story did in previous years from this location.

Syndrome joins a lineup of classic (yes, the movie is over twenty years old) villains at the event, where guests will be able to discover 12 different treat trails, many featuring iconic Disney baddies, including Hades from Hercules and Dr. Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb, who are returning again after debuting at the event last year.

Syndrome’s backdrop also features what appears to be “live" footage of Nomanisan Island, home of his villainous lair and where he perfects his Omnidroid system by testing it out on the supers.

If you’ve forgotten who Syndrome is in the last 21 years - he wasn’t born with superpowers, but envied the attention and admiration the Supers received. Of all the Supers, Syndrome looked up to Mr. Incredible the most, at one point attempting to become a partner of sorts. Now, bitter from an earlier rejection, Syndrome sets out from his remote island headquarters to destroy all the supers and create devices that can give people special abilities, because if everybody is special, then nobody is.

Oogie Boogie Bash - a separately ticketed Halloween event that takes place on select nights at Disney California Adventure - is set to start this year on August 17th, running on select nights through October 31st. As of press time, tickets for the event are completely sold out for 2025. For more information, be sure to check out the official site or call our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Disneyland Resort Halloween Time needs.