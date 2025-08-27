From Critters to Bayou Magic: Tiana Replaces Winnie the Pooh in a Classic Halloween Time Display at Disneyland
A new pumpkin of Princess Tiana can now be found in the Hub at Disneyland, replacing Winnie the Pooh.
There are pumpkins all up and down Main Street, including one new one this year representing Tiana and Bayou Country!
What’s Happening:
- Since the beginning of Halloween Time as we know it today, Disneyland’s Hub has featured a series of pumpkins representing each of the park’s themed lands.
- For example, Tinker Bell represents Fantasyland, while Buzz Lightyear represents Tomorrowland and Roger Rabbit represents Mickey’s Toontown.
- Since last year, one of the park’s lands has received a name change and a new attraction, that being the transformation of Critter Country into Bayou Country alongside the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
- To mark this change, the Winnie the Pooh pumpkin representing Critter Country has been replaced with a Tiana pumpkin to represent Bayou Country.
- Tiana dons her “adventurous costume" that she wears in the attraction and occasionally in meet & greets.
- Just for fun, here’s a look at some of the other land’s pumpkins.
- And here’s a look at the sadly fallen Winnie the Pooh, joining the long list of lost Disney decorations. Of course, Pooh Bear himself hasn’t gone anywhere. His ride and meet & greet are both a big part of the Bayou Country lineup.
