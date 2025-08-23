Preview the Deliciously Eerie Eats Available at the Disneyland Resort for Halloween Time and Plaza de la Familia

We highlight just a few of the MANY unique items available throughout the Disneyland Resort this fall.

At yesterday’s Halloween Time media kick-off event, Disneyland offered a glimpse at some of the delicious meals and treats that guests will be able to enjoy throughout both parks this spooky season. Disney already shared the complete Foodie Guide to Halloween Time a few weeks ago, but here we can get a closer look at some select items. We’ll begin with a look at some of the items available at Plaza de la Familia in Disney California Adventure.

Plaza de la Familia

Paradise Garden Grill

Carne Asada Wet Burrito: Marinated steak tips, Spanish rice, refried beans, and avocado crema topped with salsa verde and crema (Plant-based)

Achiote Half Chicken: Roasted achiote-marinated chicken served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and nopal salad (New)

Loaded Chicken Quesadilla with achiote chicken and roasted peppers & onions, topped with chipotle crema, guacamole, and pico de gallo (New)

Al Pastor Tacos: Pineapple-achiote-marinated pork with avocado spread and tomatillo salsa served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with queso fresco

Buñuelos Biónico: Fried tortilla chips coated in cinnamon and sugar, loaded with fresh fruit, toasted coconut, and sweetened condensed banana milk (New)

Vanilla Layer Cake: Layers of multi-colored cake with cinnamon mousse and sweet cream cheese frosting

Señor Buzz Churros and Churros near Goofy’s Sky School

Strawberry Horchata Churro: Classic churro rolled in horchata sugar, topped with horchata whipped topping, caramel sauce, and fresh strawberries (New)

Halloween Time at Disneyland Park

Now, let’s take a look through some of the many fantastic items coming available for Halloween Time throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

The adorable Stitch Mummy Popcorn Bucket can be found at various locations throughout the Disneyland Resort.

Other novelties include the Pluto Skeleton Sipper and Mickey Mouse Ghost Bucket.

Bengal Barbecue

Iced Pandan Cooler with brown sugar spheres and ube cold foam (Non-Alcoholic) (available through January 7th, 2026) (New)

Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree

Cherry Cobbler Funnel Cake Fries: Cinnamon sugar-dusted funnel cake fries, cherry pie filling, vanilla ice cream, and streusel (New)

Jolly Holiday Bakery Café

Caramel Apple Cheesecake: Caramel cheesecake with caramelized apple filling finished with caramel drip, orange and white chocolate mousse, chocolate flakes, and a chocolate bat

Little Red Wagon

Chili Cheese Corn Dog: Classic corn dog topped with spicy chili, jalapeño-cilantro crema, cheddar cheese, and crispy onions served with choice of Cuties Mandarin Oranges or potato chips (available through January 7th, 2026) (New)

Red Rose Taverne

Enchanted Pumpkin Stuff: Pumpkin mousse with pumpkin cake and apricot marmalade center topped with green sprinkles, silver stars, and a chocolate branch and leaf

Stage Door Café

The MONSTER Funnel Cake: Green funnel cake with chocolate sauce, crumbled brownie, peanut butter candy pieces, and whipped cream (New)

Troubadour Tavern

Bulgogi Potato: Bulgogi-marinated beef, gochujang mayo, spicy cucumber, and green onion (New)

Popcorn near Star Trader

Spicy Pickle Popcorn: Popcorn tossed with crushed hot cheese puffs and dill pickle seasoning (New)

Halloween Time at Disney California Adventure

Aunt Cass Café

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding with caramelized apples, whipped topping, and caramel sauce (New)

Award Wieners

Spell Bar: Batter-fried SNICKERS bar on a stick with chocolate drizzle, whipped topping, and roasted peanuts (New)

Cappuccino Cart

Peanut Butter Mocha Cold Brew: Joffrey’s mocha cold brew, peanut butter whip, peanut butter drizzle, and M&M’S Peanut Butter Chocolate Candies

Corn Dog Castle

Fried Elote Corn on the Cob: Whole corn cob dipped in batter and fried to golden brown, drizzled with chipotle aïoli, and topped with chile-lime queso fresco and cilantro, served with Cuties Mandarin Orange or small bag of chips (available through January 7th, 2026) (New)

Cozy Cone Motel 1 – Churros

Pumpkin Pie Churro: Classic churro topped with pumpkin cream and pie crust pieces (New)

Schmoozies!

Ursula Enchanted Waffles: Dark chocolate Mickey-shaped waffles filled with ube custard and dusted with powdered sugar (New)

Studio Catering Co.

Oogie Boogie Burrito: Carne asada, French fries, spicy blue tortilla chips, pico de gallo, guacamole, and crema (New)

Various Outdoor Vending Locations at Disney California Adventure

Jalapeño-Cream Cheese Bread (Available through January 7th, 2026) (New)

Various Sweet Shops Throughout the Disneyland Resort

Ghost Mickey Cake Pop – Ghost-shaped Vanilla Cake Pop Dipped in White Chocolate and Decorated with a Black-colored Dark Chocolate Face

Llama Potion Cereal Treat – Bottle-shaped Cereal Treat Dipped in Pink and Tan-colored Chocolate, Topped with a White Chocolate Llama Piece

Psychic Minnie Caramel Apple – Granny Smith Apple with Marshmallow Ears, Dipped in Caramel and Milk Chocolate, an Orange Sugar Dress, White M&M'S Milk Chocolate Candies, and an Orange and Gray Chocolate Psychic Witch Hat

Wizard Mickey Caramel Apple – Granny Smith Apple with Marshmallow Ears, Dipped in Caramel and Decorated with Milk Chocolate, an Orange Sugar Robe, White M&M'S Milk Chocolate Candies, and an Orange and Gray Wizard Hat

Once again, you can check out the complete Foodie Guide to Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort at this link.

What Else to Expect During Halloween Time?