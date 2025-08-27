Straight from Halloween Town: Oogie Boogie Bash 2025 Merchandise
Well, well, well, what have we here? New Oogie Boogie Bash merch has crept into Disney California Adventure.
Oogie Boogie Bash has returned to Disney California Adventure, and with it comes a frightfully fun new lineup of event-exclusive merchandise for the 2025 season.
What’s Happening:
- New Oogie Boogie Bash merchandise has arrived, featuring fan-favorite characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas with the spotlight, of course, on the big bad bug himself, Oogie Boogie.
- This spook-tacular collection of event merchandise can be found at various locations throughout Disney California Adventure park.
Oogie Boogie Bash 2025 Ear Headband - $34.99
RSVLTS Oogie Boogie Bash Print Button-up Shirt - $75
Glow in the Dark Oogie Boogie Bash Event Shirt - $34.99
Oogie Boogie Trick or Treat Bucket - $19.99
Frog’s Breath Sipper - $34.99
Glow in the Dark Magic Key Oogie Boogie Bash Longsleeve Shirt - $44.99
Oogie Boogie Bash Spirit Jersey - $84.99
Vampire Teddy Hat for Adults - $29.99
Oogie Boogie Hoodie - $69.99
