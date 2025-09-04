Photos: Disneyland Hotel Hits a High Note with the All-New High Key Club

We have a photo update up inside the Adventure Tower, as the former E-Ticket Club has been reimagined and reopened as the exclusive High Key Club, a music-inspired oasis for club-level guests.The new lounge, located on the 11th floor, is a tribute to the "classic sounds of early Disneyland Park."

The lounge opened in July — and our friend Pheadra Hudman was kind enough to send along some photos inside the new spot.

Guests are greeted by a vibrant and expansive mural that lines the length of the room, depicting a lively, cartoonish jazz band, complete with musical notes dancing across the walls. The mural pays homage to musical legends and moments from Disneyland's history, with nods to the Sherman Brothers, the Dapper Dans, and other classic acts. The mural is reminiscent of the art style of the classic Toot, Whistle, Plunk, and Boom and Melody shorts.

This space, which nearly doubles the size of the previous club-level lounge, leans into a mid-century modern aesthetic with stylish decor. Booths with orange and blue accents, terrazzo-style tables, and green chairs create a vibrant yet relaxing atmosphere. The standout light fixtures are custom pieces that resemble classic vinyl records and the metal discs from a self-playing music machine that once belonged to Walt Disney himself.

Beyond the aesthetics, the High Key Club offers a serene and stylish setting to enjoy breakfast, snacks, and beverages throughout the day. It offers a prime spot for club-level guests to get a bird's-eye view of the park and enjoy the music from the Disneyland fireworks show on select nights.

