Photos/Video: New "Moana" Interactive Window Display Sails into Disneyland's Emporium

"It's called wayfinding, princess. It's not just sails and knots; it's seeing where you're going in your mind. Knowing where you are by knowing where you've been".

The Emporium at Disneyland just got a brand new interactive window display inspired by the wayfinding adventures of Disney Animation Studios’ Moana.

Beyond their massive lineup of iconic attractions, the magic is in the details at Disneyland.

During a recent trip to the park, Laughing Place spotted a new window display at The Emporium, featuring characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana .

. Replacing the Zootopia-themed display that debuted alongside the 70th anniversary celebration, the new display features Moana, Maui, Te Fiti, Pua, Hei Hei, and some hidden Kakamora as they appear in the hit sequel Moana 2.

Unlike most window displays found outside of the Happiest Place on Earth, The Emporium’s lineup of displays features movement, sounds, and effects to bring these stories to life.

Aboard Moana’s wayfinding boat, Maui and her animal friends can be seen riding rough waters as the ship moves back and forth as if it was moving through the ocean.

Te Fiti stands still against a sunset backdrop.

Throughout the display, the coconut-shaped Kakamora can be seen popping in and out of frame.

There’s even a hidden Kakamora barge hidden in the background that occasionally pops out of the water.

You can check out a video of the window below.

