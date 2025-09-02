Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel Offers New Gothic-Style Themed Suite Perfect for Haunted Mansion Fans

Located just across Ball Road from Disneyland Resort, the Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel has been serving Southern California guests for over 55 years (perhaps not coincidentally, it opened in 1969… the same year as Disneyland’s beloved The Haunted Mansion attraction). And now this storied location– originally named the Royal Coach Inn– is offering a fun new gothic-themed room called Sargon’s Darkwood Chamber that’s sure to please fans of the spooky side of theme parks.

What’s happening:

Sargon’s Darkwood Chamber, the latest themed suite at Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel, is now available for booking via the hotel’s official website

This new room features delightfully dark decor, such as skeleton lamps, patterned wallpaper and carpeting reminiscent of our favorite Ghostly Retreat, creepy paintings, and eerie velvet drapes.

Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel is considered a Disneyland Good Neighbor Hotel, which means it meets the quality, service, and proximity standards set by Disneyland Resort.

Other themed rooms in the hotel include the medieval fantasy-inspired Knight and Unicorn Enchanted Suites Castle Bunk Bedrooms

A stay in Sargon’s Darkwood Chamber includes a Garden Court Bistro buffet breakfast for two each morning, in addition to complimentary parking for one vehicle.

