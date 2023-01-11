Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel to Celebrate Disney100 with $100 Flash Sales

The Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel is celebrating Disney100 with weekly hotel room flash sales for just $100 per night, plus tax.

What’s Happening:

Beginning January 27th, when Disney100 launches at the Disneyland Resort

Guests can book dates through September 30th, 2023.

The rate will be live for 25 hours every Friday for four weeks, through February 17th, 2023.

There is limited availability for the rate so guests looking to book the deal must be ready when the sale goes live.

When the flash sales go live, guests looking to book a stay can do so at this link

The purchase window will be open for a combined total of 100 hours.

If guests wish to change their dates after the initial booking, the $100/night rate will be applied to the new reservation, but rates may be higher for different dates.

You can also sign up for email reminders

What They’re Saying:

Cindy Smith, director of sales and marketing said: “We wanted to do something special for our guests to commemorate Disney’s 100 years. We recognize that family travel in the current economic climate could be challenging in 2023, and trips to experience Disneyland this year will be on the wish list. This promotion allows for significant savings on a family getaway.”

About Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel:

The iconic castle hotel on Disneyland Drive is home to its own fairytale starring a princess and mythical snow dragon. Sitting on 13 lush acres with multiple garden areas, the hotel has 489 spacious rooms and suites and is just a half-mile from Disneyland Resort. The hotel also whisks guests to Disneyland via the free Dream Machine shuttle. The hotel has the largest guest rooms in the area making it a popular choice for family, group and business travel.