Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel Announces Special Events with Magician David Minkin Coming in November and December

As the enchantment of the holiday descends, guests visiting Anaheim can enjoy two unique events at the city’s Majestic Garden Hotel. Legendary magician David Minkin will present Magic at the Majestic and Magic & Wine on select nights in November and December.

What’s Happening:

Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel

Just in time for the holidays the iconic castle hotel on Disneyland Drive celebrates the season with: “Magic at the Majestic – Reality is Just a Story” performance by David Minkin “Magic & Wine – An Intimate Evening of Wine & Wonder”

Along with the seasonal entertainment, the Majestic is offering special room rates and a 10% dining discount for guests purchasing tickets to the “Magic at the Majestic” show.

The offers are good for select dates in November and December.

“Magic at the Majestic – Reality is Just a Story:”

International champion and star of the Magic Outlaws , David Minkin November 26th and 28th December 3rd and 31st

, Recommended for ages 6 and older.

Tickets start at $75 general admission or $65 per ticket if purchasing four or more; front row and VIP upgrades are available.

Tickets can be purchased through David Minkin’s website

“Magic & Wine – An Intimate Evening of Wine & Wonder:”

Relax and indulge during this adults-only (21 and older) event where guests can enjoy an hour of wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres before entering the theater. Shows will be offered on: December 19th at 5 pm December 31st at 9:30 pm

Tickets start at $99 general admission; $150 for New Year’s and can be purchased through David Minkin’s website

Discounts for Hotel Guests:

Guests purchasing tickets to “Magic at the Majestic” can make it a complete evening at the hotel by adding a culinary adventure and/or an overnight stay! Enjoy 10% off a delicious dinner at the Majestic’s Hanagi Japanese Restaurant Save 15% off the best available rate on rooms



Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel:

The magic theme of these special events connects with the property’s singular fairytale “The Legend of the Lair.”

The story’s main character, Princess Corinne, was introduced in 2015 and she’s been welcoming guests at breakfast and offering children’s storytimes and activities ever since.

The hotel is located just a half-mile away from the Happiest Place on Earth and can be accessed by the hotel’s free Dream Machine shuttle.

Disneyland Resort Park Hopper Tickets can be purchased in the hotel lobby from the Disney Desk.