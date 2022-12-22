Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel To Offer Special Wedding Savings in February

Couples looking to get married in Anaheim should take a look at a special deal for their special day at the Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel that will be offered in February.

Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel is celebrating February, the month of love, with a wedding extravaganza weekend that offers significant savings for couples looking to tie the knot in the hotel’s enchanted storybook castle setting

Couples can book a wedding for 20 or fewer people, Feb. 10-12, for $2,500, which includes the hotel’s outdoor Tudor-style garden gazebo wedding space with floral decorations, a cake, champagne or sparkling cider toast, a professional photographer

The stay also includes extras like a box of chocolates in the room, a $25 breakfast voucher, and free parking. Valued at $3,800, this package represents a $1,300 savings. The hotel will also have a bouquet for use during the ceremony and for photos or people that book are free to bring their own.

The package will also include a PZM microphone and sound system, seating for guests, and dressing rooms for the bride and groom.

