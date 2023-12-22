Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel’s Hanagi Restaurant Welcomes New Sushi “Ninja”

Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel’s Hanagi restaurant welcomed a new sushi “ninja” this fall to its culinary repertoire. Yuko Suzuki is now creating her own style of sushi magic at the resort’s highly rated Japanese restaurant.

Suzuki comes with a wealth of experience, including stints at the Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s Morimoto Asia location in Walt Disney World Disney Springs

Suzuki’s love for the kitchen started in childhood and learning the art of sushi has allowed her to travel the world.

She is a graduate of the Hakodate Culinary Institute, Hokkaido, Japan, and the Tokyo Sushi Academy.

Suzuki said, much like her time in Walt Disney World, she enjoys seeing the customers come in after a day at Disneyland “Many guests are happy. We see them before they go into the park, and the excitement of that, or after a day spent in Disneyland. I enjoy serving them and adding to their experience.”

Hanagi is known in the Anaheim area for its authentic Japanese menu offerings and master chefs Hiroyuki Ikeda and Seigo Ishii.

Suzuki said she looks forward to continuing in that tradition while also offering something new for diners. She also enjoys explaining the culture, ingredients, and story of sushi with her guests.

The restaurant is offering a special prix fixe Christmas Chefs Omakase Sushi this month. The menu includes: Yuba Tofu Chef’s Carpaccio Steamed Shrimp Dumpling Grilled Teriyaki Black Cod Chef’s Nigiri Sushi 12 pieces with Miso Soup Mochi Ice Cream with Red Beans

Hanagi is open Monday – Sunday, 5 to 10 p.m.

Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel covers 13 acres and boasts three courtyards that feature flowers, fauna, a rose garden and arbor, lawns, and multiple spots for guests to relax in privacy.

The hotel has 489 spacious rooms and suites and is just a half-mile from Disneyland Resort

The hotel also whisks guests to the crown jewel of theme parks via the free Dream Machine shuttle.

What they’re saying: