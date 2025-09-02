Could a New Skyway Take Guests from Disneyland Resort to Anaheim's Honda Center? Plans May Be In the Works

Anaheim wants to connect its two tourist hubs along Katella Avenue.

Anyone who has spent time in Anaheim, California knows it can be difficult to get around without a car. That’s why the city is reportedly considering installing a new alternate form of transportation between its two tourist hubs of Disneyland Resort and the Honda Center along Katella Avenue.

According to a report in the Anaheim Investigator

The area containing Disneyland Resort and the Convention Center is known as the Anaheim Resort, while the area with the Honda Center is called the Platinum Triangle, which also includes the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center– where a gondola station would presumably be built.

A final route has not been decided upon, but according to the Anaheim Investigator , it would include six stops along Katella and then branch off down Harbor Boulevard for access to Disneyland Resort and the Anaheim Convention Center.

, it would include six stops along Katella and then branch off down Harbor Boulevard for access to Disneyland Resort and the Anaheim Convention Center. The intent would be to have this project completed by the time of the 2028 Summer Olympics, but it would also coincide with the opening of OCVibe, an entertainment and park complex being developed around the Honda Center.

Other options being considered to connect the two locations include a trackless streetcar system and other autonomous vehicles that would run along Katella Avenue.

More from the City of Anaheim: