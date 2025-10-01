Photos: Farewell, Tarzan! New Adventureland Representative Joins Disneyland’s Pumpkin Patch
A notable mid-Halloween season swap has occurred amongst the DIsneyland pumpkins.
You’ll be in my heart Tarzan, but you won’t be in Disneyland’s pumpkin patch any longer, as the Tiki Room’s José has replaced him mid-Halloween season.
What’s Happening:
- When this year’s pumpkins debuted at Disneyland in August, there was already one notable change up from the previous year, with Tiana now representing Bayou Country rather than Winnie the Pooh.
- However, it was curious Tarzan was still being used as the character for Adventureland, given the attraction he was part of in that area, Tarzan's Treehouse, had closed years ago before its current incarnation as the Adventureland Treehouse - Inspired by Walt Disney's Swiss Family Robinson.
- But as we enter October, things have changed, and the Adventureland pumpkin has been swapped out, with José from Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room now the Adventureland representative.
- On Instagram, Art Director Tim Wollweber revealed he helped design the new José pumpkin, pointing out that on the back of the pumpkin, the singing flower character Ophelia can be seen, accompanied by some musical notes Wollweber says should be familiar.
- Here’s a look back at the Tarzan pumpkin when it was still there back in August.
