Food on the Move at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as Dino-Bite Snacks and Trilo-Bites Permanently Close

Plus, some brand-new items can be found at locations across the park.

Following the closure of Dino-Bite Snacks and Trilo-Bites yesterday at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, items from those two stand stands menu have made their way elsewhere in the park, in addition to some new items that offer a glimpse into the park’s future.

We’ll begin at Trilo-Bites in DinoLand U.S.A., which has officially closed, but it is still accessible to guests. It will likely be absorbed into the land’s construction walls at some point.

The same is true of Dino-Bite Snacks, which is connected to the still open Restaurantosaurus.

Over in Africa, Harambe Market is temporarily closed for refurbishment and is expected to reopen in early 2026. This refurbishment is to allow for the location to offer many of the items currently sold at Restaurantosaurus, in preparation for that location’s closure in February.

During Harambe Market’s closure, the nearby Kusafiri Bakery will be open for lunch hours with some items from Harambe Market’s menu. Those items include a Chicken and Rice Bowl, Plant-based Picadillo Bowl, Harissa Chicken Wrap, and Nguma Jungle Juice.

Warung Outpost in Asia now features various Dole Whip floats, which were previously located at Dino-Bite Snacks. Specifically, those items include DOLE Whip Pineapple, Orange, and Swirl, DOLE Whip Float, and DOLE Whip Orange Float.

Warung Outpost also has a Churro with Chocolate Sauce.

Over on Discovery Island, Eight Spoon Café is now offering Buffalo Chicken Chips.

The Smiling Crocodile is offering up two different arepas, featuring pulled pork and pulled chicken.

Perhaps offering a glimpse towards some of the items that will be available in Tropical Americas, you’ll find a Colombian-style Hot Dog at Terra Treats.

