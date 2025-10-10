Two DinoLand Snack Stands Set to Go Extinct Later This Month at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Dino-Bite Snacks and Trilo-Bites will not make it to the final days of DinoLand in February.
Two snack kiosks in DinoLand U.S.A. will be closing later this month at Disney’s Animal Kingdom ahead of the land’s full closure in February.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has announced that Dino-Bite Snacks and Trilo-Bites will be permanently closing on October 20th – four months ahead of the closure of the rest of DinoLand U.S.A.
- This will leave DINOSAUR and Restaurantosaurus as the only operating elements of DinoLand left until they close forever on February 2nd, 2026.
- Popular items from the two locations will make their way to other locations in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, including Buffalo Chicken Chips at Eight Spoons Café and Dole Whip Floats at Warung Outpost in Asia.
- In related news across the park, Harambe Market will temporarily close for refurbishment on October 20th and is expected to reopen in early 2026.
- This refurbishment is to allow the quick service location in Africa to offer many of the items currently sold at Restaurantosaurus, in preparation for that location’s closure in February.
- During Harambe Market’s closure, the nearby Kusafiri Bakery will be open for lunch hours with some items from Harambe Market’s menu.
- These changes are all in service of the construction of the new Tropical Americas land, where guests will be able to experience new attractions themed to Encanto and Indiana Jones.
- The latter attraction will take over what is currently DINOSAUR — but will apparently be quite different from the Indy ride in Anaheim.
- As for the Encanto attraction, it promises to bring The Casita to life, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room.
- A new carousel, showcasing hand-carved characters from Disney and Pixar films, will also debut in the land, complete with its own unique backstory.
- A model of the Tropical Americas land can now be found inside Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The new Tropical Americas land is expected to open in 2027.
