Two DinoLand Snack Stands Set to Go Extinct Later This Month at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Dino-Bite Snacks and Trilo-Bites will not make it to the final days of DinoLand in February.

Two snack kiosks in DinoLand U.S.A. will be closing later this month at Disney’s Animal Kingdom ahead of the land’s full closure in February.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World has announced that Dino-Bite Snacks and Trilo-Bites will be permanently closing on October 20th – four months ahead of the closure of the rest of DinoLand U.S.A.
  • This will leave DINOSAUR and Restaurantosaurus as the only operating elements of DinoLand left until they close forever on February 2nd, 2026.
  • Popular items from the two locations will make their way to other locations in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, including Buffalo Chicken Chips at Eight Spoons Café and Dole Whip Floats at Warung Outpost in Asia.
  • In related news across the park, Harambe Market will temporarily close for refurbishment on October 20th and is expected to reopen in early 2026.
  • This refurbishment is to allow the quick service location in Africa to offer many of the items currently sold at Restaurantosaurus, in preparation for that location’s closure in February.
  • During Harambe Market’s closure, the nearby Kusafiri Bakery will be open for lunch hours with some items from Harambe Market’s menu.

