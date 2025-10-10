Walt Disney Presents Debuts Sneak Peek at the Future of Walt Disney World — Including a Model of Tropical Americas

The new display also shares a look at the Monstropolis and Piston Peak projects.

With several Imagineering projects underway at Walt Disney World, One Man’s Dream at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been updated with new preview displays.

First up is a look at the Monsters Inc. Door Coaster (working title) coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Concept art for the ride and the surrounding land is on display along with figures of Sulley and an unobstructed Mike Wazowski.

As you probably know, the Monsters area is under construction in the part of the park that previously hosted Muppet*Vision 3D. Of course, the Muppets are also moving over to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster next year, with the Electric Mayhem taking the stage from Aerosmith.

It’s also notable that the signage refers to the area as “Monstropolis" rather than “Monsters Inc. Land." That moniker may have been the obvious choice for most — but, then again, we do have “Cars Land."

Next up is a model of the Tropical Americas land coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This area will include an attraction themed to Encanto, a new carousel, and more. Construction on the first phase of the land is already underway.

One of the highlights of the model is a look at the Casa Madrigal.

Meanwhile, a new Indiana Jones-themed ride will replace Dinosaur. That attraction is set to close February 2nd (despite recently debuting a new on-ride photo look). You can spot the ride’s exterior in the model as well.

In addition to the land model, concept art and a sign explaining the project are also on display.

Finally, we come to Piston Peak — which is the Cars area racing to Magic Kingdom. As previously announced, this sub-section of Frontierland will take inspiration from National Parks. In turn, Disney has introduced a new Ranger character named J. Autobahn Woodlore, paying homage to J. Audubon Woodlore who appeared in several animated shorts alongside the likes of Humphrey the Bear and Donald Duck. This character can be seen in the corner of the map on display.

Like with Mike and Sulley, figures of besties Lightning McQueen and Mater are also on display.

All of these projects are currently underway at Walt Disney World — so keep an eye on One Man’s Dream for possible updates as we learn more about these upcoming lands and attractions. You can also check out our WDW Project Tracker for the latest.

