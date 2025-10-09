California Grill at Disney's Contemporary Resort Raises Prix Fixe Menu Prices
Fine dining fans take note: the 3-course prix fixe experience at California Grill now comes with a new price tag.
Fine dining fans, take note. California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort is raising the prices on its 3-course prix fixe menu.
What’s Happening:
- This beloved dining experience at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, known for its stunning views of Magic Kingdom and signature dishes, is adjusting the cost to experience culinary excellence. Here’s what you need to know before your next reservation.
- Starting November 7, 2025, the elevated California Grill dining experience comes at a slightly higher ticket.
- Previously, the 3-course prix fixe menu was $89 per adult, plus tax and gratuity, with the Deluxe Wine Pairing available for an additional $72.
- According to the Walt Disney World website, the price is now increasing to $99 per adult, plus tax and gratuity, with the Deluxe Wine Pairing rising to $78.
- The pricing for children remains unchanged at $39 per child (ages 3–9), plus tax and gratuity.
About California Grill:
- California Grill is a signature dining experience located atop Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World.
- It’s known for its stunning panoramic views of Magic Kingdom, including the nightly fireworks, which guests can watch directly from the restaurant or from the observation deck.
- The restaurant serves contemporary American cuisine with a Japanese influence, including sushi, fresh seafood, prime steaks, and seasonal dishes. Many ingredients are locally sourced or feature Florida produce.
- The restaurant’s ambiance is sleek and modern décor, with floor-to-ceiling windows providing an elegant atmosphere.
- California Grill is a popular spot for celebrations like anniversaries, birthdays, and even proposals, thanks to the view and intimate ambiance.
- Because of its popularity, reservations are strongly recommended and can be made up to 60 days in advance, starting at 6 a.m. ET when the booking window opens.
More Walt Disney World Dining News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com