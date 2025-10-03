Discover Magic Kingdom's Newest Dessert Party Offerings

Magic Kingdom is serving up even more sweetness this fall with new offerings coming to the Magic Kingdom Fireworks Dessert Party!

What’s Happening:

Starting October 8, the Magic Kingdom Fireworks Dessert Party at Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant will feature a brand new dazzling array of treats

Guests can indulge in sweet creations while enjoying front-row views of the nightly fireworks and an assortment of refreshing beverages, including beer and wine.

This new menu brings inventive flavors and playful presentations, perfect for Disney fans of all ages.

New Dessert Party Offerings Include:

The Star Command Mousse Cup combines chocolate cookie crumbs, white chocolate mousse, green apple gelée, whipped cream, red crispy pearls, and a Star Command chocolate piece.

The Under the Sea Cupcake features vanilla cake soaked in tres leches, topped with coconut, whipped cream, red sprinkles, and sugar shells.

The DOLE Whip Pineapple Mousse Cup includes pineapple gelée and panna cotta infused with the flavors of DOLE Whip Pineapple.

The Country Bear Cheesecake is a chocolate tart filled with whipped cheesecake, apple pie filling, cinnamon streusel, whipped cream, and a chocolate piece.

The Mickey-shaped Fruit Tart includes pastry cream topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, and gold leaf in a Mickey-shaped tart shell.

The Bayou Peach Cobbler features cinnamon panna cotta layered with peach cobbler, cinnamon streusel, and a chocolate piece.

Guests can savor these treats while watching the skies light up in spectacular fashion, making the Fireworks Dessert Party a magical way to end your day at the Magic Kingdom.

The price for the Dessert party is: Adult (ages 10 and up): $119 to $129 (Prices vary by date) Child (ages 3 to 9): $75

Theme park admission is required, but it is not included in the price of this event.

More Magic Kingdom News: