Rivers of America Have Run Dry: Frontierland Construction Continues at Magic Kingdom

Construction is underway on the Rivers of America. Guests at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom can now see the bottom of the Rivers of America as Frontierland prepares for major upcoming changes.

Due to the removal of the Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island, the rafts to the island, and the Liberty Square Riverboat all closed permanently at the beginning of July to make room for new attractions. Compared to our look at the construction last month, we can now see that there is no more water remaining in the Rivers of America.

Frontierland is currently preparing to welcome Piston Peak National Park, themed to Pixar’s Cars. This expansion to Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland was first announced last year at the D23 Expo, though construction timelines and opening dates have yet to be revealed.

Scaffolding, dirt, and the guiderail for the Liberty Square Riverboat are all that remain in the former Rivers of America.

The area surrounding the runoff after the final drop on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has also been drained.

Over at Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, work continues on “new magic" within the attraction. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closed earlier this year for an extended refurbishment.

Last month, Disney shared that the iconic Rainbow Caverns lift hill will see enhancements with shimmering and iridescent stalagmites and stalactites. But the caverns aren’t as friendly as they seem. As guests begin their journey on the wildest ride in the wilderness, the rock formations will begin to glow red and rumble, indicating that we may not be welcome.

