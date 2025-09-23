Photos: Cool Ship Replacement Takes Shape in Walt Disney World's Tomorrowland

We don't know if it will be called "Cool Ship" but if it is, might we suggest they sell Lollipops this time.

Those who have visited the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World have noticed some changes in Tomorrowland in recent months, especially as they traverse toward Fantasyland.

Back in May, the Cool Ship refreshment stand was removed, and now a new structure has taken shape that ties more into the retro-modern aesthetic that has been appearing in Tomorrowland in recent years. Namely, it’s the same look that can be found in the (former?) Avenue of the Planets - that main thoroughfare from the park’s central hub into Tomorrowland under the land’s marquee, anchored by one side by the Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor and the former Stitch’s Great Escape on the other.

The look has been seeping into the land sporadically over recent years, replacing the Sci-Fi fantasy look that gave the land an Interplanetary Hub theme that the land took on back in 1994. Now, the aesthetic is slowly going back to one similar that the land had pre-1994. The Cool Ship refreshment stand, complete with spaceship on top, has been removed and now replaced by a stand with a circular design and space for a marquee sign that carries over the theme found in the land’s main thoroughfare - despite being placed past the Merchant of Venus location (which does not carry that look) and closer to the Tomorrowland Speedway track before continuing to Space Mountain and TRON Lightcycle / Run beyond that. Though, the Joffrey's location adjacent to Space Mountain also carries on this look and theme as well.

The new structure can be seen very clearly aboard the PeopleMover, which allows a full view into the site where the new structure has appeared. It’s safe to guess that this will be another refreshment stand, though specifics haven’t been officially revealed at this time.

