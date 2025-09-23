Mystery at Sir Mickey’s: Royal Portrait Studio Behind Curtains at the Magic Kingdom

The Disney PhotoPass offering is currently curtained off inside Sir Mickey's – a gift shop in Fantrasyland at the Magic Kingdom.

The future of the Royal Portrait Studio inside Sir Mickey’s at the Magic Kingdom is in question after the studio has been curtained off and the website description has been updated.

What’s Happening:

During a visit to the Magic Kingdom today, we noticed that the Disney PhotoPass Royal Portrait Studio in Sir Mickey’s in Fantasyland is behind curtains.

The official page for Sir Mickey’s at DisneyWorld.com The Brave Little Tailor theme and items available for purchase within. Enter the world of The Brave Little Tailor as you step into this storybook shop that is overrun by a giant beanstalk. Once inside, delight in a collection of Disney-themed costumes, apparel and accessories that will add a touch of magic to your imagination.

theme and items available for purchase within. The previous description was as follows: Discover a treasure trove of costumes, apparel and accessories for imaginations of all ages––plus visit the Royal Portrait Studio!

Disney has not confirmed whether or not the Royal Portrait Studio will be sticking around.

