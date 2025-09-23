Mystery at Sir Mickey’s: Royal Portrait Studio Behind Curtains at the Magic Kingdom
The Disney PhotoPass offering is currently curtained off inside Sir Mickey's – a gift shop in Fantrasyland at the Magic Kingdom.
The future of the Royal Portrait Studio inside Sir Mickey’s at the Magic Kingdom is in question after the studio has been curtained off and the website description has been updated.
What’s Happening:
- During a visit to the Magic Kingdom today, we noticed that the Disney PhotoPass Royal Portrait Studio in Sir Mickey’s in Fantasyland is behind curtains.
- The official page for Sir Mickey’s at DisneyWorld.com has been updated to remove references to the offering, now simply playing up The Brave Little Tailor theme and items available for purchase within.
- Enter the world of The Brave Little Tailor as you step into this storybook shop that is overrun by a giant beanstalk. Once inside, delight in a collection of Disney-themed costumes, apparel and accessories that will add a touch of magic to your imagination.
- The previous description was as follows:
- Discover a treasure trove of costumes, apparel and accessories for imaginations of all ages––plus visit the Royal Portrait Studio!
- Disney has not confirmed whether or not the Royal Portrait Studio will be sticking around.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Encanto writer and director Jared Bush revealed he is writing new dialogue for the upcoming attraction coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- The ambitious Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience lives on with a blink and you’ll-miss-it appearance in the trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu.
- Construction is taking place in EPCOT’s Norway pavilion just outside the Royal Sommerhus.
- A new food booth has joined the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival line-up – Festival Favorites.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com