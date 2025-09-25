Play All Night at Walt Disney World as 2026 Disney After Hours Dates Are Revealed
Walt Disney World is bringing back the fan-favorite Disney After Hours for 2026, offering guests the chance to experience the parks with a limited-capacity and minimal waits for favorite attractions.
The separately-ticketed event not only includes the attractions and character encounters throughout the parks that its offered at - Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios - but also complimentary snacks and drinks, like popcorn and Mickey Premium Bars and bottled beverages.
The 2026 calendar is below, organized by park, and guests staying at select Disney hotels, the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin, and Shades of Green can get their Disney After Hours tickets as early as October 9th, 2025. For everyone else, tickets will go on sale on October 14th, 2025.
Prices for the event vary by date and park, so be sure to check out the official page when they go on sale.
Magic Kingdom
The event at Magic Kingdom takes place from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. each event night.
Guests with an After Hours ticket do not need to make a park reservation to come in before the event officially starts. As with all After Hours events, you can enter the park as early as 7:00 p.m.
Attractions include (but are not limited to):
- TRON Lightcycle / Run
- Space Mountain
- Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
- Haunted Mansion
- “it’s a small world"
- Jungle Cruise
- Peter Pan’s Flight
- Under the Sea — Journey of the Little Mermaid
- Mad Tea Party
Food:
- Complimentary Snack carts will be scattered throughout the park.
- Other dining locations will likely be available, check the event guide upon arrival.
2026 Dates:
- Jan 12
- Jan 19
- Feb 2
- Feb 9
- Feb 23
- Mar 2
- Mar 9
- Apr 13
- Apr 20
- May 4
- May 11
- May 18
- May 25
- Jun 1
- Jun 22
- Jun 29
- Jul 13
- Jul 27
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Disney After Hours events at Hollywood Studios typically run from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (check the note below).
Guests can enter the park as early as 7:00 p.m., before the official event even begins.
Deviating from typical hours, the May 30th event will run from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and the Sept. 12th event will run from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Attractions:
Food:
- Around the park, outdoor bars will be ready to serve brews and select cocktails. Oga’s Cantina will also be open with walk-up availability.
- Other locations include:
- KRNR The Rock Station
- Milk Stand
- Woody’s Lunch Box
- Complimentary snacks and beverages will be available at various locations throughout the park.
2026 Dates:
- Jan 14
- Jan 28
- Feb 4
- Feb 11
- Feb 21
- Feb 25
- Apr 29
- May 6
- May 14
- May 30
- Jun 3
- Jun 10
- Jun 17
- Jun 24
- Jul 1
- Jul 8
- Jul 15
- Jul 22
- Jul 29
- Aug 5
- Aug 12
- Aug 19
- Aug 26
- Sep 2
- Sep 12
EPCOT
The EPCOT After Hours event runs from 9:30 PM to 12:30 AM on select evenings through September 24, 2026.
Like Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom After Hours, your EPCOT After Hours ticket allows you to enter EPCOT as early as 7:00 PM.
Attraction Highlights:
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
- Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure
- Test Track presented by General Motors (NEW)
- Frozen Ever After
- Soarin’
- Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros
- Living with the Land
- Mission: SPACE
- The Seas with Nemo & Friends
- Spaceship Earth
Complimentary snacks and beverages can be found throughout the park, and dining will also be available at select locations in World Showcase:
- Various kiosks around the World Showcase
- Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe
- Rose & Crown Pub
2026 dates:
- Jan 22
- Jan 29
- Feb 19
- Mar 5
- Mar 12
- Apr 2
- Apr 9
- Apr 15
- Apr 23
- Apr 30
- May 21
- Jun 11
- Jun 18
- Jul 9
- Jul 23
- Aug 6
- Aug 13
- Sep 16
- Sep 24
