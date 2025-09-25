Play All Night at Walt Disney World as 2026 Disney After Hours Dates Are Revealed

The event will take place on select nights at 75% of the Walt Disney World Theme Parks

Walt Disney World is bringing back the fan-favorite Disney After Hours for 2026, offering guests the chance to experience the parks with a limited-capacity and minimal waits for favorite attractions.

The separately-ticketed event not only includes the attractions and character encounters throughout the parks that its offered at - Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios - but also complimentary snacks and drinks, like popcorn and Mickey Premium Bars and bottled beverages.

The 2026 calendar is below, organized by park, and guests staying at select Disney hotels, the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin, and Shades of Green can get their Disney After Hours tickets as early as October 9th, 2025. For everyone else, tickets will go on sale on October 14th, 2025.

Prices for the event vary by date and park, so be sure to check out the official page when they go on sale.

Magic Kingdom

The event at Magic Kingdom takes place from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. each event night.

Guests with an After Hours ticket do not need to make a park reservation to come in before the event officially starts. As with all After Hours events, you can enter the park as early as 7:00 p.m.

Attractions include (but are not limited to):

Food:

Complimentary Snack carts will be scattered throughout the park.

Other dining locations will likely be available, check the event guide upon arrival.

2026 Dates:

Jan 12

Jan 19

Feb 2

Feb 9

Feb 23

Mar 2

Mar 9

Apr 13

Apr 20

May 4

May 11

May 18

May 25

Jun 1

Jun 22

Jun 29

Jul 13

Jul 27

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney After Hours events at Hollywood Studios typically run from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (check the note below).

Guests can enter the park as early as 7:00 p.m., before the official event even begins.

Deviating from typical hours, the May 30th event will run from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and the Sept. 12th event will run from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Attractions:

Food:

Around the park, outdoor bars will be ready to serve brews and select cocktails. Oga’s Cantina

Other locations include: KRNR The Rock Station Milk Stand Woody’s Lunch Box

Complimentary snacks and beverages will be available at various locations throughout the park.

2026 Dates:

Jan 14

Jan 28

Feb 4

Feb 11

Feb 21

Feb 25

Apr 29

May 6

May 14

May 30

Jun 3

Jun 10

Jun 17

Jun 24

Jul 1

Jul 8

Jul 15

Jul 22

Jul 29

Aug 5

Aug 12

Aug 19

Aug 26

Sep 2

Sep 12

EPCOT

The EPCOT After Hours event runs from 9:30 PM to 12:30 AM on select evenings through September 24, 2026.

Like Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom After Hours, your EPCOT After Hours ticket allows you to enter EPCOT as early as 7:00 PM.

Attraction Highlights:

Complimentary snacks and beverages can be found throughout the park, and dining will also be available at select locations in World Showcase:

Various kiosks around the World Showcase

Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe

Rose & Crown Pub

2026 dates:

Jan 22

Jan 29

Feb 19

Mar 5

Mar 12

Apr 2

Apr 9

Apr 15

Apr 23

Apr 30

May 21

Jun 11

Jun 18

Jul 9

Jul 23

Aug 6

Aug 13

Sep 16

Sep 24

For more information about Disney After Hours and to get your tickets to the special event, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney planning needs.