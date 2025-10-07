Which Do You Want? Hand-Dipped Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars Arrive at Walt Disney World
There’s seven different variations spread out across the parks and resorts.
A Disney Parks snack favorite is getting an upgrade this week at Walt Disney World with the introduction of new hand-dipped versions of Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars with different topping variations.
What’s Happening:
- The info about the new hand-dipped Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars at Walt Disney World was revealed on the Disney Parks Twitter and Instagram accounts. They will be available beginning October 8.
- There are seven different variations of toppings available. But if you want to try them all, it’s gonna be a bit of a quest…
- Below are all the different topping variations and their locations, which are spread out across the theme parks and resorts and vary wildly as far as how many places have each different topping. In some cases, it’s as many as four different locations, but in other cases, it’s just one.
- Hand-dipped Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar with Sprinkles at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies (Magic Kingdom), Ice Cold Hydraulics (Disney's Hollywood Studios), and Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream (Disney's Hollywood Studios)
- Hand-dipped Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar with Mickey-shaped Sprinkles at Centertown Market (Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort)
- Hand-dipped Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar with M&M’S® Milk Chocolate Minis at End Zone Food Court (Disney's All-Star Sports Resort)
- Hand-dipped Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar with Salted Caramel Pearls at Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Disney's Pop Century Resort) and Riverside Mill Food Court (Disney's Port Orleans Resort - Riverside)
- Hand-dipped Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar with SKITTLES® POP’d Original Freeze Dried Candy at Gasparilla Island Grill (Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa), Landscape of Flavors (Disney's Art of Animation Resort), Happy Landings Ice Cream (Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park), and Anandapur Ice Cream Truck (Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park)
- Hand-dipped Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar with Crunchy Peanut Butter-Chocolate Bar Pieces at Intermission Food Court (Disney's All-Star Music Resort)
- Hand-dipped Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar with Chopped Peanut Butter Cups at Trail’s End Restaurant (The Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort)
