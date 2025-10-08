O.M.Goodness: New Clawhauser Animatronic Figure Revealed for Upcoming Disney's Animal Kingdom Attraction

The figure will be a part of the new 3D show taking place in the Tree of Life theater.

As we get closer to the debut of the newest attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, we are getting a sneak peek of the new Clawhauser Audio-Animatronic figure that will be part of Zootopia: Better Zoogether.

Disney Parks has taken to social media to show off a new Audio-Animatronic figure that will be seen in the upcoming 3D attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Zootopia: Better Zoogether.

Located in the park’s Tree of Life Theater, the new film will feature many of the favorite characters from the original Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Zootopia , including Officer Clawhauser.

The large cheetah who serves as the Zootopia Police Department's dispatcher and receptionist (as well as the first friend of Judy Hopps) will be featured in the new attraction in Audio-Animatronic form, as was hinted at by the attraction's concept art at announcement given his location in the theater.

The new attraction takes over the former location of “ It’s Tough To Be A Bug!

The new attraction is set to bring guests to Zoogether Day, and will feature CarrotVision 3D glasses, new original characters, and star-studded finale featuring Gazelle performing “Try Everything."

On this special day, all kinds of animals join together with performances from many of the diverse biomes that make up the city. The Tree of Life Theater is the epicenter of Zoogether Day with fast-talking, loud-howling wolf host Heidi Howler presenting a watch party where the audience of mammals big and small will catch all the festivities via livestream.

This is not the first time we’ve seen Clawhauser as an Audio-Animatronic figure, as he is also prominently featured in the queue of Zootopia: Hot Pursuit at Shanghai Disneyland.

The new Zootopia: Better Zoogether attraction opens at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on November 7th.

