The Newest Banana Ball Team is Coming to Walt Disney World Next Year

During today’s Banana Ball City Selection Show, the Loco Beach Coconuts were revealed as one of two brand new teams (along with the Indianapolis Clowns).

Even better, the new addition announced that it would be making a stop in Orlando, Florida next year.

The Coconuts will be the home team at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World on May 29 and 30.

This was just one of several announcements made during the City Selection Show — which aired on ESPN2 as well as on Disney+.

In 2026, the six Banana Ball teams will play at ball parks and even football stadiums across the country.

This includes a return stop at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on March 27 and 28.