Annual Passholder Preview Dates Announced for Zootopia: Better Zoogether
Passholders will get a chance to preview the new show at Disney's Animal Kingdom on November 5th and 6th.
Walt Disney World has revealed all the details for Annual Passholder previews for the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether show coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- After Disney revealed a first look at the Officer Clawhauser animatronic coming to the new show, we also now have details on Annual Passholder previews.
- Prior to the show’s official debut on November 7th, Passholder previews will be held on November 5th & 6th, 2025.
- As is typically the case with previews of this sort, they will make use of a virtual queue with two daily distribution times at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET.
- The 7 a.m. virtual queue will be available to Passholders with a Disney’s Animal Kingdom reservation, while the 1 p.m. virtual queue will be available to any Passholder with valid admission.
- Each Passholder can request to join a virtual queue no more than once per day.
- Previews will also be held for cast members and Disney Vacation Club members (taking place November 1st-3rd).
- Disney has not stated whether or not the attraction will make use of a virtual queue when it opens to the public. Recently, Walt Disney – A Magical Life at Disneyland utilized a virtual queue for its first few days of operation.
More About Zootopia: Better Zoogether
- The show will take place on Zoogether Day – with a new, less stinky bug scent, CarrotVision 3D glasses, new original characters, and a star-studded finale featuring Gazelle performing “Try Everything."
- The voices of Nick and Judy, Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin are reprising their roles for the show.
- Nick and Judy will be meeting near the Tree of Life at the Zoogether Day Gathering Spot in new costumes inspired by their looks in Zootopia 2.
- Can’t wait for the opening date to arrive? Visitors to the park can already get their hands on a series of collectible medallions inspired by the show.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Can You Picture That? New Poster Reveals Opening Window for New Muppet Experience at Walt Disney World
- EPCOT's Frozen Ever After is Getting a Much-Requested Upgrade
- Prices on the Rise Across Walt Disney World: Tickets, Passes, Parking, and More
- Which Do You Want? Hand-Dipped Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars Arrive at Walt Disney World
- Photos: The Latest Figment Merch Includes a Fun “Backwards" Shirt
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com