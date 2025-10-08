Prices On The Rise Across Walt Disney World: Tickets, Passes, Parking, and More

It feels like we just did this, right?

Prices are going up once again to experience the Walt Disney World Resort, with admission costs increasing on most ticket types and annual passes.

What’s Happening:

Prices are on the rise at the Walt Disney World Resort, and the changes are effective immediately.

Park Tickets:

Walt Disney World utilizes a date-based ticketing system that has prices fluctuate based on historical demand for those days.

In addition to this, each park has a different admission cost, with Magic Kingdom Animal Kingdom

Current one-day one-park tickets have increased by $10 at Magic Kingdom and $5 at the other three parks.

The price ranges for each park for a one-day one-park ticket can be seen below: Magic Kingdom: $159 – $209 EPCOT : $139 – $199 Disney’s Hollywood Studios : $149 – $204 Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $119 – $184

Park Hopper tickets (which allow guests admission to more than one Walt Disney World theme park per day) get a bit trickier as their price goes down with the more days added.

In 2026, the most expensive days (like in November and December) jump up to $284 for a 1-day Park Hopper ticket from the previous $277.

Annual Passes:

Prices have gone up on Walt Disney World Annual Passes across the board.

Based on tier, prices increased between $20 to $80 per pass.

Florida Residents still have the widest of Annual Pass options, with all four passes available to them, while eligible DVC Members can also select the Sorcerer Pass along with the Incredi-Pass.

Anybody else interested in an Annual Pass is limited to the Incredi-Pass as the only available option.

The differences are primarily blockout dates and the number of park reservations held at time, with the Pixie Pass being blocked out during peak periods and nearly every weekend day of the year.

On the other end, the Incredi-Pass has no blockout dates.

Walt Disney World Annual Pass Price Changes

Annual Pass Type New Price Old Price Pixie Pass $489 $469 Pirate Pass $869 $829 Sorcerer Pass $1099 $1079 Incredi-Pass $1629 $1549

Parking:

A $5 increase has been placed on all theme park parking at the resort.

This puts the regular parking price at $35 while oversized vehicle pricing rises to $40 .

while oversized vehicle pricing rises to . Similar to tickets, prices for preferred parking range by day and demand.

Lightning Lane:

Lightning Lane - the popular priority access system to attractions at Walt Disney World - has also seen an increase.

Each park is different, with Magic Kingdom being the most expensive, and again, varying by day and demand.

Lightning Lane Multi Pass: Magic Kingdom: Maximum price increased to $45 (previously $39) EPCOT: $37 (previously $32) Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $39 (previously $35) Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $35 (previously $29)

Lightning Lane Single Pass: TRON Lightcycle/Run: $23 (previously $22) Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind $22 (previously $19) Avatar Flight of Passage $19 (previously $18) Seven Dwarfs Mine Train $15 (previously $14) Star Wars



