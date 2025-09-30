DINOSAUR Debuts New Attraction Photo Five Months Ahead of Permanent Closure
A small change has been made to the iconic attraction as it heads into its final months of operation.
With just about five months to go until DINOSAUR closes forever at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the attraction has received a surprising new update.
What’s Happening:
- DINOSAUR has debuted a brand-new on-ride photo, as shared today by the official Disney PhotoPass Instagram.
- The new frame – which guests can purchase individually after riding or get included with Memory Maker – features the Carnotaurus, an asteroid heading to Earth, the year 2025, the ride’s logo, and a couple of quotes from Dr. Seeker.
- This new frame replaces the previous, much simpler design, which looks something like a case report from the Dino Institute.
- Much to the sadness of many Disney Parks fans, DINOSAUR, along with the last remaining elements of DinoLand U.S.A, will permanently close on February 2nd, 2026 to make way for the upcoming Tropical Americas project.
- DINOSAUR itself will be transformed into an Indiana Jones-themed attraction, where guests will venture into a perfectly preserved Mayan temple that Indy recently discovered.
- Although Dr. Jones has apparently heard rumors about a mythical creature deep within the temple, he says he needs to see it for himself — which means we’ll be seeing it too (if the tales are true, of course).
- The new area will also feature an Encanto attraction, which promises to bring The Casita to life, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room.
- A new carousel, showcasing hand-carved characters from Disney and Pixar films, will also debut in the land, complete with its own unique backstory.
- Construction on the project officially commenced in January, following the closure of Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama.
- The new Tropical Americas land is expected to open in 2027.
