Remastered Version of One Man's Dream Now Playing In Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World

Some good news for fans of the One Man’s Dream short film about the life of Walt Disney: the movie has been upgraded to a remastered version in the Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park at Walt Disney World, similar to the Walt Disney - A Magical Life film currently playing at Disneyland.

A remastered version of One Man’s Dream recently debuted in the Walt Disney Presents gallery at Walt Disney World’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park.

Likely similar to the movie shown in Walt Disney - A Magical Life at Disneyland in Southern California, the show is essentially the same as it was before but now features some new footage and looks clearer than ever before.

Unlike Walt Disney - A Magical Life, this movie is still narrated by Mary Poppins star Julie Andrews, instead of Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger.

We should note that due to the construction in Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Animation Courtyard, guests seeing One Man’s Dream currently must exit out back through Walt Disney Presents.

Walt Disney Presents originally opened as Walt Disney: One Man’s Dream in October of 2001 ahead of what would have been Walt Disney’s 100th birthday in December of that year.

The gallery features an interactive exhibit and the Walt Disney Theater, which shows the roughly 15-minute One Man’s Dream film regularly throughout the day at the theme park.

The show was originally narrated by Michael Eisner, though his voice was replaced by Julie Andrews when Eisner stepped down as Disney CEO in 2005.

