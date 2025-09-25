Photos: New Guidemap Debuts as Big Changes Come to Disney's Hollywood Studios

There's a lot more greenery on the map than there used to be.

With the closure of Star Wars Launch Bay and Disney Jr. Play and Dance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios comes a major change to the printed park map guests can pick up when entering the Walt Disney World theme park.

Both attractions, located in the park’s Animation Courtyard area, were closed to make way for the return of the Magic of Disney Animation to its former home before being ousted by the Star Wars Launch Bay in 2015. The new look of the area will be inspired by the Walt Disney Studios lot and Roy E. Disney Animation Building in Burbank, California, and to make these changes this large swath is currently behind construction walls.

The map features Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction on the cover, throwing back to the early days of the park when it was known as the Disney-MGM Studios. When opened, guests can see that the Animation Courtyard is mostly trees and greenery, though the buildings and structures are currently behind walls at the actual location. What remains is the new show, The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure, which recently opened in Animation Courtyard. The retail location, In Character, is also open at this time.

The complete list of offerings has also been updated in the map, showing that the Market and Joffrey’s location - both with the Pixar Plaza aesthetic - are considered to be housed in the Animation Courtyard along with the self-guided tour, Walt Disney Presents.

Interestingly, the area still appears on the digital version of the map that is available on the My Disney Experience app, complete with attraction names in the appropriate locations, but no further information (like wait or show times) is available as an option.

Set to debut in 2026, The Magic of Disney Animation is set to return to its former home (albeit without the working animation studio) as a celebration of the artform. With the new experience comes a full refurbishment of the Animation Courtyard, including the removal of the studio archway that has been a park staple since it opened back in 1989.

