"Reclaimed and Reforged" Storyline Returning to Savi’s Workshop at Walt Disney World for a Limited Time
The experience, which debuted earlier this year, is returning to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on the east coast.
The “Reclaimed and Reforged" storyline, which was introduced to Savi’s Workshop in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge earlier this year, will be returning to the east coast for a limited time.
What’s Happening:
- Coinciding with Star Wars Day on May the 4th, the “Reclaimed and Reforged" storyline was introduced to Savi’s Workshop at both Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The experience allowed guests to build their own lightsabers from scraps that have been scavenged from the distant reaches of the galaxy’s outer rim and have made their way to Batuu.
- Now, guests at Walt Disney World will once again be able to partake in this limited-time experience starting October 12th, 2025, while supplies last.
- Currently, there’s no details on if this experience will return to the Disneyland Resort or not.
- While “Reclaimed and Reforged" is only available for a limited time, guests can still choose from four other themes year-round inside Savi’s Workshop:
- Peace and Justice
- Power and Control
- Elemental Nature
- Protection and Defense
- Purchase is required and advanced reservations are highly encouraged for this experience.
- Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers opened with Galaxy’s Edge at both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World back in 2019. It allows guests the opportunity to construct their own lightsabers (for a fee) from a selection of different parts. An immersive story experience plays out in the location while they are doing so.
- More details on the Savi’s Workshop experience and pricing is available here.
- Interestingly, some refurbishment work is currently taking place at Savi's Workshop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
