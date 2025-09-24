Photos: New Construction Walls Appear Near Savi's Workshop at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Construction walls have gone up around the popular lightsaber building experience Savi’s Workshop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World

The Star Wars

The plaza in front of the store, which is mostly used to house guests waiting to enter the experience, is almost entirely blocked off, with a small alleyway on both sides created for guests to enter the experience.

While the area is mostly concrete and planters, we imagine the construction walls are purely for a general refurbishment rather than the addition of anything new.

Savi’s remains open during the construction.

For Star Wars fans, Savi’s Workshop is a must do experience while visiting the resort.

Allowing participants to design their own hilts and select their own kyber crystal, the experience allows guests to place themselves even farther into their intergalactic adventures.

While definitely a pricey add on to a Walt Disney World vacation, the collectible and customizable lightsabers are some of the coolest souvenirs on property.

Check out a video of the experience below.

