Happy Ollie-Days: Disney Parks Unveils New Jollywood Nights Merchandise

The popular holiday event returns for its third year this November.

‘Tis nearly the season to be jolly at Walt Disney World, and Disney Parks has unveiled brand new merchandise for their Jollywood Nights event featuring Ollie the gingerbread man.

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the holidays are just around the corner!

Kicking off on November 8th, Jollywood Nights combines the glitz and glitter of Hollywood with the merrymint and mistletoe of the Christmas season for a special separately ticketed party.

Originally debuting back in 2023, the event invites guests on select nights through December 22nd into a festively fun evening of entertainment, meet and greets, treats, and photo ops.

Debuting alongside the event, Holly Jolly Ollie Wood the gingerbreadman, or Ollie for short, has become a fan-favorite character/mascot for the event.

Fans of the event can pick up several apparel, accessories, and collectibles inspired by the adorable vintage-looking cookie.

For fans of Disney Parks ever popular Spirit Jersey collaborations, Ollie comes to life with a dated Jollywood Nights long sleeve.

The design features kitschy Mid-Century Modern patterns perfect alongside the character.

The character also comes to life in the form of a crossbody bag, which features the character in his full-cookie form.

Of course, nothing beats a cup of hot cocoa during the holidays, and this new Ollie mug is perfect for that.

For fans of Minnie Ears, you’ll find a joyfully fun pair of the classic Disney Parks accessories featuring the character as well as a bow inspired by his bowtie.

For those looking to commemorate their visit to Jollywood Nights with a special Christmas tree keepsake, you can also find an Ollie ornament showcasing the cookie character atop his own classic theatre marquee.

Tickets for Jollywood Nights are now on sale on the official Walt Disney World website.

