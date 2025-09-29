New Star Wars Life Day 2025 Ear Headband Debuts at Disney Store Ahead of the Fictional Holiday

A day that takes us through the darkness / A day that leads us into light

The fictional holiday called Life Day made its debut in 1978’s infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, and now it’s celebrated every year on November 17th– the date the special first aired on CBS. For 2025, the Disney Store website has debuted a new Life Day mouse ear headband depicting Chewbacca and his family gathering around an orb on the Wookiee planet of Kashyyyk.

What’s happening:

The new Star Wars Life Day Ear Headband for Adults has made its debut on the Disney Store website

has made its debut These ears feature the text “LIFE DAY" on the right ear (seen on the left in the below image), while on the left ear there’s an illustration of Chewbacca and his Wookiee family gathering together with their Life Day Orbs on the Star Wars planet of Kashyyyk.

In between the two red circular ears in an aquamarine colored bow with an opalescent stone representing one of the orbs.

This mouse ear headband is part of Disney Store’s 2025 Life Day collection, which will also likely become available at Disney Parks as the holiday (celebrated on November 17th) draws closer.

Unfortunately the Star Wars Holiday Special is still not officially available to stream anywhere, but fortunately it’s easy to find to watch on the internet.

is still not officially available to stream anywhere, but fortunately it’s easy to find to watch on the internet. Life Day has also joined the current Star Wars canon in content like The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The High Republic, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories, and other media.

More Life Day News: