Trio of Lego “Star Wars” Shorts Debut Celebrating The Holidays

Three new Lego Star Wars shorts have been released in celebration of the holiday season in this galaxy and those far, far away.

What’s Happening:

A trio of brand-new Lego Star Wars shorts were released today celebrating the holidays.

shorts were released today celebrating the holidays. While classic traditions, like holiday wreaths, are featured, the celebration of Life Day takes center stage in these stories created for all ages.

“Chewie’s Holiday Cheer Up” follows Chewie’s friends getting a Life Day surprise ready for their Wookiee bestie.

“Tenoo Treasures” has Yoda grabbing Padawans Kai and Lys to join him for some holiday decorating.

“‘Twas the Night Before Life Day” shows a white bantha game on the Death Star…which may or may not be a smidge bias.

