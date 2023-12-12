Trio of Lego “Star Wars” Shorts Debut Celebrating The Holidays

Three new Lego Star Wars shorts have been released in celebration of the holiday season in this galaxy and those far, far away.
What’s Happening:
- A trio of brand-new Lego Star Wars shorts were released today celebrating the holidays.
- While classic traditions, like holiday wreaths, are featured, the celebration of Life Day takes center stage in these stories created for all ages.
- “Chewie’s Holiday Cheer Up” follows Chewie’s friends getting a Life Day surprise ready for their Wookiee bestie.
- “Tenoo Treasures” has Yoda grabbing Padawans Kai and Lys to join him for some holiday decorating.
- “‘Twas the Night Before Life Day” shows a white bantha game on the Death Star…which may or may not be a smidge bias.
What They’re Saying:
- "For many of us, celebrating the holidays is done through observing traditions, and it's no different for Wookiees — the hanging of the Life Day orbs brings the community together to recognize the significance of the day. As we reflected on our own holiday experiences, being far from home can sometimes make it difficult to enjoy the traditions that make the holidays feel special. Thankfully for Chewbacca, his fellow rebels at Yavin Base won't let Life Day pass without a proper celebration that shows the strength of their friendship as they work together to recreate those traditions." – Jason Stein, Lucasfilm’s Franchise Content & Strategy team member, on “Chewie’s Holiday Cheer Up”
- "Having introduced younglings Kai and Lys in Young Jedi Adventures earlier this year, we wanted to showcase the energy and exuberance that drives them in taking on challenges large and small, while capturing a sense of curiosity and wonder that the holiday spirit invokes in children and adults. Leaning into Yoda's thinking regarding how "truly wonderful the mind of a child is," we show the younglings eagerly embracing a task while learning patience along the way, complete with a little holiday magic from Master Yoda." – Stein on “Tenoo Treasures”
- “We knew that we wanted to do a Life Day short with Vader and the Emperor set at a holiday party, but beyond that we weren't sure what it would be. I was brainstorming during the winter of 2022, so ''Twas the Night Before X-Mas' was in the air. I got the idea and, since I hadn’t really discussed it with anyone at LEGO or Lucasfilm, thought I would write a verse or two and see if they would go for it. But I got carried away and ended up writing the whole thing (sometimes stuff comes together quickly) and sent them a ‘whaddya think’ email. Fortunately, they went for it! A few edits later and we were recording! It all came together VERY fast, but I sometimes wonder if I would’ve gotten the initial idea had I been brainstorming in July.” – David Shayne, writer of “‘Twas the Night Before Life Day”