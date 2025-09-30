Epic Savings Alert: Save Big with New Walt Disney World Hotel Room Deals in Early 2026

Two different offers have been introduced for select stays from January through July 2026.

Those looking to save a little extra money on their trip to Walt Disney World early next year are in luck, as Disney has introduced two exciting new room offers.

What’s Happening:

A new room offer for Walt Disney World Resort hotels allows guests to save up to $250 per night on a 4-night, 4-day (or longer) Walt Disney Travel Company room-and-ticket package.

on a 4-night, 4-day (or longer) Walt Disney Travel Company room-and-ticket package. This special offer is valid for stays most nights from February 22nd to July 25th, 2026.

Not looking to stay quite that long? You can save up to 25% off for select stays from January 4th through April 30th, 2026.

Save up to 20% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 4th to February 19th, 2026.

on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 4th to February 19th, 2026. Save up to 25% on rooms for stays most nights from February 22nd to April 30th, 2026.

on rooms for stays most nights from February 22nd to April 30th, 2026. The full details on this offer are available below, but to fully understand it, we recommend reaching out to our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel

Save Up to $250 Per Night

At the Following Hotels:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney's Riviera Resort

Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney's Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Save Up to $150 Per Night

At the Following Hotels:

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Save Up to $75 Per Night

At the Following Hotels:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Save Up to 25%

At the Following Hotels:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort – 1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Villas

Disney's Riviera Resort

Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney's Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Save Up to 20%

At the Following Hotels:

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Save Up to 15%

At the Following Hotels:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

