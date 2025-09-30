Epic Savings Alert: Save Big with New Walt Disney World Hotel Room Deals in Early 2026
Two different offers have been introduced for select stays from January through July 2026.
Those looking to save a little extra money on their trip to Walt Disney World early next year are in luck, as Disney has introduced two exciting new room offers.
What’s Happening:
- A new room offer for Walt Disney World Resort hotels allows guests to save up to $250 per night on a 4-night, 4-day (or longer) Walt Disney Travel Company room-and-ticket package.
- This special offer is valid for stays most nights from February 22nd to July 25th, 2026.
- Not looking to stay quite that long? You can save up to 25% off for select stays from January 4th through April 30th, 2026.
- Save up to 20% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 4th to February 19th, 2026.
- Save up to 25% on rooms for stays most nights from February 22nd to April 30th, 2026.
Save Up to $250 Per Night
- Save $250 per night for stays most nights from February 22nd to July 25th, 2026
- Save $150 per night for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 4th to February 19th, 2026
At the Following Hotels:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney's Riviera Resort
- Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney's Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Save Up to $150 Per Night
- Save $150 per night for stays most nights from February 22nd to July 25th, 2026
- Save $75 per night for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 4th to February 19th, 2026
At the Following Hotels:
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Save Up to $75 Per Night
- Save $75 per night for stays most nights from February 22nd to July 25th, 2026
- Save $40 per night for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 4th to February 19th, 2026
At the Following Hotels:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Save Up to 25%
- Save 25% on rooms for stays most nights from February 22nd to April 30th, 2026
- Save 20% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 4th to February 19th, 2026
At the Following Hotels:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort – 1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Villas
- Disney's Riviera Resort
- Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney's Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Save Up to 20%
- Save 20% on rooms for stays most nights from February 22nd to April 30th, 2026
- Save 15% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 4th to February 19th, 2026
At the Following Hotels:
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Save Up to 15%
- Save 15% on rooms for stays most nights from February 22nd to April 30th, 2026
- Save 10% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 4th to February 19th, 2026
- Save 15% on rooms for stays most nights from February 22nd to April 30th, 2026 at The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
At the Following Hotels:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
