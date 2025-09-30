Florida Resident and Annual Pass Deals: Save Up to 35% on Walt Disney World Hotel Stays in Spring 2026
This Spring, dive into the Walt Disney World magic with exciting hotel discounts for Annual Passholders and Florida Residents.
What’s Happening:
- Early next year, guests looking to book a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth can enjoy exciting savings on their next Walt Disney World vacations.
- Today, we shared some amazing discounts available to guests traveling from anywhere in the world, but Florida locals and Annual Passholders also have great ways to save on an on-property vacation.
- Stacking on top of the already amazing deals, Florida Residents will be able to save an additional 5% off on resort stays during early 2026.
- For guests looking to travel between January 4th-February 19th, 2026, Florida residents can save up to 25% on rooms most Sunday through Thursday nights.
- For an even greater discount, book your trip for most stays between February 22nd-April 30th to save up to 30%.
- The discount is dependent on which resort you choose.
Save Up to 30% Off at:
Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
Disney’s Beach Club Resort
Disney’s Beach Club Villas
Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms
Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Disney’s Old Key West Resort – 1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Villas
Disney's Riviera Resort
Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
Disney's Yacht Club Resort
The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Save Up to 25% at:
Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Save Up to 20%
Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms
Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- A 20% discount is offered at The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort only during February 22nd-April 30th.
- For Annual Passholder, save up to 35%, a massive savings on hotel.
Important Dates at Walt Disney World:
- While these discounts are an incredible deal, you may want to pay attention to a few important dates so you don’t miss out on your favorite attractions.
- Beginning on February 2nd, the final pieces of DinoLand U.S.A. will go extinct as DINOSAUR, Dino-Bite Snacks, and Restaurantosaurus officially close.
- The area will undergo a massive transformation into a new Tropical Americas area that will see a Indiana Jones retheme of DINOSAUR, a new Encanto attraction, and more.
- Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is set to have an Electric Mayhem Muppet takeover.
- While no official day has been announced, the attraction is expected to close early 2026.
