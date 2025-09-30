Florida Resident and Annual Pass Deals: Save Up to 35% on Walt Disney World Hotel Stays in Spring 2026

Don't miss out on these limited-time deals.

This Spring, dive into the Walt Disney World magic with exciting hotel discounts for Annual Passholders and Florida Residents.

What’s Happening:

Early next year, guests looking to book a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth can enjoy exciting savings on their next Walt Disney World vacations.

Today, we shared some amazing discounts

Stacking on top of the already amazing deals, Florida Residents will be able to save an additional 5% off on resort stays during early 2026.

For guests looking to travel between January 4th-February 19th, 2026, Florida residents can save up to 25% on rooms most Sunday through Thursday nights.

For an even greater discount, book your trip for most stays between February 22nd-April 30th to save up to 30%.

The discount is dependent on which resort you choose.

Save Up to 30% Off at:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort – 1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Villas

Disney's Riviera Resort

Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney's Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Save Up to 25% at:

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Save Up to 20%

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

A 20% discount is offered at The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort only during February 22nd-April 30th.

For Annual Passholder, save up to 35%, a massive savings on hotel.

Important Dates at Walt Disney World:

While these discounts are an incredible deal, you may want to pay attention to a few important dates so you don’t miss out on your favorite attractions.

Beginning on February 2nd, the final pieces of DinoLand U.S.A. will go extinct.

The area will undergo a massive transformation into a new Tropical Americas Encanto attraction, and more.

Over at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Muppet*Vision 3D will close to make way for a new Electric Mayhem Muppet takeover.

While no official day has been announced, the attraction is expected to close early 2026.

