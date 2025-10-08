Thin Wallets Prevail as Select Walt Disney World Vending Locations Go Cashless
The signs have only appeared at a few outdoor vending locations at this time.
New signage has appeared at various locations across Walt Disney World, and it's one that other parks across the country have adopted in recent years - signage designating cashless locations.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting Walt Disney World today have begun to notice new signs across the resort property at various locations, designating them as cashless locations.
- This means that these locations no longer accept cash as a form of payment, and are limited to card-based transactions (credit, debit, gift, etc) and mobile-based payment options like Apple Pay.
- While we spotted this sign at the popcorn stand near the Creations gift shop at EPCOT, we know that they are also appearing at select outdoor food and snack vending locations across Walt Disney World.
- At this time, we have only seen the cashless location signs at select locations at Walt Disney World, and we do not know if this idea is coming to locations at the Disneyland Resort.
- This comes on the heels of other non-Disney theme parks around the country making the move to be completely cashless. This includes many parks in the United Parks & Resorts chain (SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens, etc.) as well as Knott’s Berry Farm in California.
- At this time, only select locations are designated as Cashless at Walt Disney World, and from what we’ve seen, has been limited to only outdoor snack locations at this time. No quick service eateries, table service restaurants, or merchandise locations have displayed this sign at this time.
- The sign is also small and could be easily removed, and may be adjusted as operational needs allow. So, while one location might be cashless one day, there is no guarantee that it will be another day.
- This is just another bit of money-based news coming out of Walt Disney World today, with prices increasing around the Resort, as well as price increases at the Disneyland Resort.
