SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Going Completely Cashless

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are going completely cashless starting at the end of this month.

The websites for both parks have been updated with pages explaining the change: At SeaWorld Orlando, we want you to enjoy the thrills and wonders of our park in the simplest, most efficient, and flexible way possible. That’s why we are excited to announce that we are transitioning to cashless operations starting August 30, 2023.

Guests will be able to simply swipe or tap their credit card, debit card, or smart device with Apple Pay or Google Pay everywhere they typically use cash. It’s faster, more secure, and convenient, so guests can spend less time in line and more time having fun.

Guests who do not have a payment card, will be able to stop by one of the park’s easy-to-use Cash-to-Card kiosks located throughout the park to transfer cash (free of charge) onto a Visa prepaid debit card that can be used anywhere Visa is accepted.

Guests will not be charged a fee to transfer cash to a card or to use it for payment (in the park or anywhere Visa is accepted in the U.S.).

If guests use the card regularly, they will not incur any fees. However, after 92 consecutive days with no transactions, they will be charged $3.95 per month by the card issuer.

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay accept American Express, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa credit cards and most debit cards, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay.