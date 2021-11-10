Knott’s Berry Farm To Switch to Cashless Transactions Throughout Park On November 15th

To provide guests with a faster, safer, and always secure experience at the park, Knott’s Berry Farm is going completely cashless, and installing Cash-to-Card machines for those who don’t carry their own debit or credit card.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning Monday, November 15th, Knott’s Berry Farm is going cashless, and will no longer accept cash in any transactions throughout the park.
- Throughout the park where cash would have traditionally been accepted, now guests can simply swipe or tap their debit card or credit card, or smart device equipped with Apple Pay or Google Pay.
- This provides guests with a faster, safer, and more secure experience at the park.
- For guests who don’t have any of the above methods of payment and are entering the park with the intent of using cash, convenient Cash-to-Card Kiosks will be in place where cash can be transferred to a new card that can be used anywhere Visa cards are accepted, not just solely at Knott’s Berry Farm. These cards can be loaded with any amount from $1.00 to $500.00. While there are no fees to use these machines to transfer cash to the cards, a $3.95 fee will be applied each month to the remaining card balance after 92 days of no transaction activity. As long as the card is used regularly, no monthly fees will apply.
- It should also be noted that these cards can not be reloaded.
- Cash-to-Card Kiosks can be found at:
- North End of Main Gate
- Western Entrance
- General Store
- Casa Arcade
- Xcelerator Shop
- Grizzly Creek Lodge
- At this time, the only locations at the Knott’s Berry Farm Resort that will still accept cash are:
- All Parking Booths
- In-Park Christmas Crafters
- California Marketplace
- Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel