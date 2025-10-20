Zootopia: Better Zoogether! Merchandise Coming Soon to Disney's Animal Kingdom
This merch collection is totally paw-some!
Zootopia: Better Zoogether! is bringing beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia and Zootopia 2 to Disney’s Animal Kingdom — and soon you’ll be able to take the fun home with you.
What’s Happening:
- Starting November 7, Discovery Trading Company will debut an otterly amazing collection inspired by Zootopia: Better Zoogether! — the perfect way to celebrate your adventure and show off your wild style.
- Celebrate Zoogether Day in style with a brand-new T-shirt and Loungefly Backpack inspired by the attraction poster. Judy, Nick, and Clawhauser bring all the paw-sitive energy. The Loungefly bag also glows in the dark!
- Strike a pose with Gazelle in a purr-fectly pink T-shirt that captures the pop star in her glam element. It’s the ultimate must-have for every Zootopia superfan!
- The Cozy Crewneck and Water Bottle feature Flash, the fastest sloth at the Zootopia DMV.
- Keep cool with the Youth Party Animal Hat, also featuring Flash.
- Pin collectors, don’t miss the Party Animal Flash pin, the Mystery Set of Zootopia: Better Zoogether! pins, and the exclusive Gazelle pin for Annual Passholders.
