No Virtual Queue Needed: New Disney's Animal Kingdom Attraction To Be Featured in Popular Service at Official Launch

This is another addition to the Multi Pass options, not an Individual option.

In the coming weeks, we will see the debut of a new attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and it will be available on the Lightning Lane service at launch.

What’s Happening:

The newest attraction to arrive at Walt Disney World Zootopia: Better Zoogether

The new 3D attraction, located in the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom (the former home of “ It’s Tough To Be A Bug!

It can be one of three Multi Pass experiences for the park that can be selected by users of the service when they are prompted.

However, it is important to remember that Zootopia: Better Zoogether is going to be the newest attraction at Walt Disney World when the selection launches on the service starting on November 7th, 2025. That said, if you want to experience it, you should prioritize this selection as Lightning Lane experiences are subject to availability.

Of course, the usual standby line is also going to be an option to experience this new attraction should a Lightning Lane Multi Pass selection not be available.

Lightning Lane Multi Pass selections now include: Zootopia: Better Zoogether Dinosaur Expedition: Everest - Legend of the Forbidden Mountain Feathered Friends in Flight Festival of the Lion King Finding Nemo: The Big Blue and Beyond Kali River Rapids Kilimanjaro Safaris Na’vi River Journey

Flight of Passage remains the only Lightning Lane Single Pass available at the park.

The new attraction is set to bring guests to Zoogether Day, and will feature CarrotVision 3D glasses, new original characters, and star-studded finale featuring Gazelle performing “Try Everything."

On this special day, all kinds of animals join together with performances from many of the diverse biomes that make up the city. The Tree of Life Theater is the epicenter of Zoogether Day with fast-talking, loud-howling wolf host Heidi Howler presenting a watch party where the audience of mammals big and small will catch all the festivities via livestream.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether opens at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on November 7th, 2025.