Better Zoogether! Walt Disney World Reveals New Poster for New "Zootopia" Attraction
Zootopia: Better Zoogether! opens on November 7th.
With just three weeks away from the official opening of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s newest attraction, we have a new poster for Zootopia: Better Zoogether!
What’s Happening:
- It’s almost time for Walt Disney World guests to re-enter the Tree of Life Theatre with the venue's second ever 4D adventure Zootopia: Better Zoogether!
- With just three weeks away until the attraction’s opening, Walt Disney World has shared a new poster on X for Zootopia: Better Zoogether! feature fan-favorite characters from the film including Nick and Judy sporting their CarrotVision 3D glasses.
- Taking place on Zoogether Day, guests will be able to jump into the Zootopia action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle’s “Try Everything."
- Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin are reprising their roles as Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps for the attraction, with Zootopia director Byron Howard and writer Jared Bush having their hand in the experience.
- During this summer’s Play ‘n’ Preview event, Walt Disney World also revealed several promotional posters, including a look at original characters and a sneak peek at some of the show segments.
- Zootopia: Better Zoogether! is set to open on November 7th, 2025.
Play ‘n’ Preview:
- The Play ‘n’ Preview event was a huge day for news at Walt Disney World beyond Zootopia: Better Zoogether!
- Closed since early this year, we still don’t know exactly when in 2026 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will reopen, but we did get some new concept art for the added magic coming to the ride.
- We also got a new look at Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, including The Electric Mayhem in the preshow.
- Disney has made a small but fun change to the poster for The Magic of Disney Animation attraction returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Finally, we had a chance to check out the updated Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin vehicles.
