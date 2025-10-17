Better Zoogether! Walt Disney World Reveals New Poster for New "Zootopia" Attraction

With just three weeks away from the official opening of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s newest attraction, we have a new poster for Zootopia: Better Zoogether!

What's Happening:

It’s almost time for Walt Disney World

With just three weeks away until the attraction’s opening, Walt Disney World has shared a new poster on X

Taking place on Zoogether Day, guests will be able to jump into the Zootopia action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle's "Try Everything."

action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle’s “Try Everything." Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin are reprising their roles as Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps for the attraction, with Zootopia director Byron Howard and writer Jared Bush having their hand in the experience.

director Byron Howard and writer Jared Bush having their hand in the experience. During this summer’s Play ‘n’ Preview event, Walt Disney World also revealed several promotional posters, including a look at original characters and a sneak peek at some of the show segments.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether! is set to open on November 7th, 2025.

