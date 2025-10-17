Put Away Those 3D Glasses! Remy's Ratatouille Adventure Is Going 2D at Walt Disney World

The EPCOT attraction joins its Paris counterpart in dropping the 3D feature.

You won’t have to worry about picking up those 3D glasses anymore as you enter the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction at EPCOT, as the ride is officially joining its Disneyland Paris counterpart in converting to 2D. More information below.

What’s happening:

Beginning Friday, November 14th, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT theme park will no longer be utilizing its 3D feature.

Prior to that, the attraction will be unavailable from November 10th through the 13th as the ride is converted to 2D with “enhanced digital visuals and clearer imagery."

New props and lighting enhancements will also be added to the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure queue over the next few months.

A similar fate has befallen Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at Disneyland Paris’s Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to become Disney Adventure World). This version of the attraction will also become permanently 2D when it reopens in the spring, but we were lucky enough to see a test late last year and capture video of the 2D version, which you can watch below.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure first opened at Disneyland Paris in June of 2014. The Walt Disney World version followed in August of 2021 at EPCOT’s France Pavilion. It is based on the popular 2007 Pixar Animation Studios film Ratatouille.

